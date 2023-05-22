Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$9.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NWHUF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0499 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

