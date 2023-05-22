Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$9.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NWHUF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.