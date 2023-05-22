Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.21.
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
