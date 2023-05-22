Benchmark Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Shares of CURLF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
