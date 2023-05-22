Benchmark Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

