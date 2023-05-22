Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given New GBX 7,100 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,700 ($96.45) to GBX 7,100 ($88.94) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $39.58 on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

