Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given New GBX 7,100 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,700 ($96.45) to GBX 7,100 ($88.94) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $39.58 on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
