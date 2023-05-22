ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. ATS has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

