Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,310 ($28.94) to GBX 2,450 ($30.69) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.19) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,181.78.

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $32.81.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

