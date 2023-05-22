ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$67.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. ATS has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $45.25.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

