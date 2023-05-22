Berenberg Bank Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

