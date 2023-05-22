Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

