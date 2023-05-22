Barclays Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 225

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

