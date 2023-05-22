ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $45.15 on Friday. ATS has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

