Barclays Boosts Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

ARGGY opened at $3.27 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.