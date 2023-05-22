Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$4.20

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$4.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

