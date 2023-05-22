B. Riley Raises Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $17.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Applied Digital Trading Up 16.0 %

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $192,900. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

