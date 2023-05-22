ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.83) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $818.89.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

