TD Securities Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$72.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. ATS has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

