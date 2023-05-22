Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $37,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

