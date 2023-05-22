Contrasting Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.25 billion 1.39 $1.08 billion N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.52 billion 2.00 $188.00 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Techtronic Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

