Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

