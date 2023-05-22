Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Target Price at $35.63

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -256.09 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

