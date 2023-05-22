RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

