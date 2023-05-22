Boxed (BOXDQ) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $22.76 billion -$177.94 million 17.80

Profitability

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.78% -58.34% -12.04%

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 192 1175 3507 49 2.69

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

