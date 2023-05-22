Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Head to Head Review

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Rating) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerstorm and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atento $1.45 billion 0.01 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.09

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powerstorm has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.0% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atento shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Atento -8.96% N/A -3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerstorm and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atento has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,659.69%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Summary

Atento beats Powerstorm on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. manufactures hybrid energy storage systems. It provides these energy storage systems to rural communities and emerging markets worldwide, in order to meet growing demand for renewable, turn-key energy sources. The company was founded on October 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

