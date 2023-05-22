Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Critical Analysis

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.30 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Match Group $3.19 billion 2.78 $361.95 million $1.05 30.32

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 17 0 2.71

Match Group has a consensus target price of $59.14, suggesting a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Summary

Match Group beats Grindr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

