Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $101.67

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,690,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

