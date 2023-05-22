Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $220.44 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

