StockNews.com Downgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Sell

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 351,622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2,315.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AES by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

