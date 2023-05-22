Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAG opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

