SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

SCPL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

SciPlay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCPL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Insider Transactions at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

