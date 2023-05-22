Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $4,443,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 99,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6,002.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

