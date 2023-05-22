StockNews.com Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Strong-Buy

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.

ARCO opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 195,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

