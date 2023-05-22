boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.13.

boohoo group stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. boohoo group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $20.90.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

