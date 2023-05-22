Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

