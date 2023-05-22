Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

