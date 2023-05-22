NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
NuStar Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
NS stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.
About NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
