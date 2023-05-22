NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NS stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

