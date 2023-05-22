Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

