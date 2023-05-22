StockNews.com Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

