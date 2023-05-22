StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

