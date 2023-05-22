NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $398.38 on Friday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.