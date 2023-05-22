Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97.
About Ashford
