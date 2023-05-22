Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

