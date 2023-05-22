UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Financial Survey

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.73 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.55 $6.66 million $2.32 6.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.26% N/A N/A

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus target price of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

UniCredit beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

