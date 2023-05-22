StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.