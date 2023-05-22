American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

AMS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

