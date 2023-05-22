CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.79. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
