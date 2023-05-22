CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.79. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

