Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

TSE LSPD opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$17.02 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

