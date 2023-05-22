Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Verano stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $964.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verano will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

