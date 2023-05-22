Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.23 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

