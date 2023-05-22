TD Securities Cuts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DRM opened at C$21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.83. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$21.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

