Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$13.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.76.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.49.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7357955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

